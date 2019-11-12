Egor Kochiev about the meeting in the IPRM format: the parties have not yet reached a common denominator

The seventh technical meeting of representatives of South Ossetia and Georgia in the format of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanisms (IPRM)has been completed , the parties did not compromise on the situation at the state border on the removal of the illegal Georgian roadblock near the village of Uista (Tsnelis) in Znaur district of South Ossetia, told reporters, the head of the South Ossetian delegation, Yegor Kochiev.

According to him, the parties have not yet reached a common denominator, each of them has remained with its own opinion.

It should be reminded that the situation on the border of South Ossetia with Georgia escalated in late August. on August 23 Tskhinval reported on the appearance of the illegal Georgian roadblock in the vicinity of the village of Uista (Tsnelis) of Znaur district of the Republic and demanded that Georgia remove the post. In Tbilisi, this was refused. The situation at the border was repeatedly discussed at technical meetings in the format of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanisms (IPRM), but the parties failed to reach an agreement.

Since then, the situation has remained tense. For security reasons, residents of South Ossetia living in Tsnelis and surrounding villages put up their own roadblock. But from the side of Georgia, are periodically recorded provocative actions, aimed at destabilizing the situation.

On Monday, the State Security Committee of South Ossetia reported that " representatives of the Georgian security forces, despite the repeated warnings of the State Security Committee of the Republic of South Ossetia about the inadmissibility of escalating the situation on the state border in the village of Uista (Tsnelis) of Znaur district of South Ossetia, moved from one-off provocations to a well-planned and supported by the countries of the collective West policy of hybrid actions combining military. police, information and political events, with their ultimate goal of creating a center of instability on the state border of the Republic of South Ossetia and Georgia "